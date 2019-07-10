Anti-dengue surveillance underway

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Mehmood Wednesday said the Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out in different areas of the city.

He said the anti-dengue teams comprising 1000 staff were carrying out indoor and outdoor surveillance especially in those areas from where dengue patients were being reported.

The CEO said that only eight patients were reported with positive dengue virus from city areas and were admitted in Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family hospitals.

He said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his/her role for controlling dengue for protecting citizens from the dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water in their surroundings.

Rashid warned that stern action would be taken against the staff deputed in the campaign, if found negligent in performance of their duties.

