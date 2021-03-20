Anti-dengue teams asked to be vigilant to eradicate larvae

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the anti-dengue teams to be vigilant for eradicating dengue larvae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the anti-dengue teams to be vigilant for eradicating dengue larvae.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) to review implementation of anti-dengue measures. The meeting was also attended by officials from education, Health, Social Welfare, Environment, Civil Defense, Livestock, Industries, Labor, WASA, PHA, Punjab Police, TEVTA and other departments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that dengue larvae breeding sites be surveyed frequently and effective measures should be adopted for continuous checking of such places.

He urged the teams to keep their eyes open in the field and junkyards, cemeteries and nurseries should be checked immediately and anti-dengue activities of all departments should be made clear.

He said that departments concerned should ensure their attendance in the meeting of Tehsil Emergency Response Committees and keep the DC office informed about the report of the meeting.

He said that prevention of dengue was not possible without the cooperation of citizens so awareness programmes should be continued to make them aware of implementation on precautionary measures to keep them safe from dengue mosquitoes.

He said the progress of anti dengue drive was being monitored regularly and strict action would betaken against the area in-charge, if there was found any negligence in this regard.