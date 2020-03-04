Anti dengue teams to be strengthen with new man power

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia has directed the health department to add new man-power to the anti dengue teams and provide them special training that to be completed in the next two days and also Hotspot department should emphasize the need to pay special attention to these centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia has directed the health department to add new man-power to the anti dengue teams and provide them special training that to be completed in the next two days and also Hotspot department should emphasize the need to pay special attention to these centers.

He was presiding over an anti dengue meeting at conference room of DC office. On that occasion DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi, CO Metropolitan Corporation Rizwan Ahmed, District education Officer Manzoor Ahmed Malik and concerned officers were present in meeting.

Bilal Feroz directed to pay attention on Mosques, Nurseries, graveyard, Tyres shops and Knackeries. He stressed the Metropolitan corporation, irrigation, livestock and others department the need to intensify the anti dengue activities.

It was told to meeting that a large number of dengue larvas have been found at the Alhamra Nursery on University Road, which has been eliminated and the government fixed SOPs have also been ensured. During meeting, Focal person Dr. Tariq Hassan briefed on last week's anti dengue plan and activities.