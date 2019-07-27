UrduPoint.com
Anti-Hepatitis Vaccination Camp Held At Rawalpindi Press Club

Muhammad Irfan Sat 27th July 2019

Anti-Hepatitis vaccination camp held at Rawalpindi Press Club

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Society for the Study of Liver Diseases (PSSLD) and Genix, Saturday conducted a free Hepatitis screening and vaccination in connection with the World Hepatitis Day 2019, which falls on Sunday.

Journalists along with family members visited the camp, where they were screened and given vaccine.

Brigadier Dr Masood Siddiqui on the occasion explained as to how the virus spread in human beings and the precautions against it.

Hepatitis B and C, he said, could be transmitted via use of infected blood, reuse of shaving razors at barber shops, and use of contaminated syringes during medical procedures or drug injections.

It was essential to screen the blood properly before its transfusion to any patient, and observe proper sterilization measures during dental and surgical procedures, Dr Masood said.

He also mentioned the unsafe injection practice by quacks and emphasized on avoiding unnecessary injection use. Hepatitis A and B could be prevented by administrating vaccines, he added.

