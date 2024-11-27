Open Menu

Anti-leishmaniasis Injections Provided To Health Department Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Anti-leishmaniasis injections provided to health department Khyber

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided anti- leishmaniasis injections to treat patients affected by the disease in district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided anti- leishmaniasis injections to treat patients affected by the disease in district Khyber.

According to provincial health department, Head of Integrated Vector and Malaria Program Dr.

Fazl-ur-Rehman has given Glucantime injections to District Health Officer Khyber Dr. Faisal for treatment of more than 2300 patients that are affected by leishmaniasis.

It is worth mentioning that injections were purchased by UNICEF from international market and donated to health department to treat leishmaniasis patients.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Market From Government

Recent Stories

Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test ..

Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo

42 seconds ago
 DC Battagram reviews health and education initiati ..

DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives

43 seconds ago
 Sports festival continues on third consecutive da ..

Sports festival continues on third consecutive day in Nawabshah

34 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders e ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders establishing tier-four data cen ..

35 seconds ago
 LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO

LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO

37 seconds ago
 PTI's protest on Nov-24 failed like its May-9 prot ..

PTI's protest on Nov-24 failed like its May-9 protest: Azma

40 seconds ago
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar

25 minutes ago
 All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival ..

All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30

25 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested ..

Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests

52 minutes ago
 Somalia to have National Coordination Office for C ..

Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH

8 minutes ago
 Project launched for capacity building training of ..

Project launched for capacity building training of QEC

8 minutes ago
 PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health