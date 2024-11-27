Anti-leishmaniasis Injections Provided To Health Department Khyber
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided anti- leishmaniasis injections to treat patients affected by the disease in district Khyber
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided anti- leishmaniasis injections to treat patients affected by the disease in district Khyber.
According to provincial health department, Head of Integrated Vector and Malaria Program Dr.
Fazl-ur-Rehman has given Glucantime injections to District Health Officer Khyber Dr. Faisal for treatment of more than 2300 patients that are affected by leishmaniasis.
It is worth mentioning that injections were purchased by UNICEF from international market and donated to health department to treat leishmaniasis patients.
Recent Stories
Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo
DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives
Sports festival continues on third consecutive day in Nawabshah
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders establishing tier-four data cen ..
LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO
PTI's protest on Nov-24 failed like its May-9 protest: Azma
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar
All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH
Project launched for capacity building training of QEC
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
More Stories From Health
-
PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Hospital22 hours ago
-
Preparations underway for polio campaign in Battagram1 day ago
-
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme2 days ago
-
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dialysis patients4 days ago
-
FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Balochistan7 days ago
-
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card8 days ago
-
Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist9 days ago
-
Pakistan has 30 mln diabetics: NMU VC13 days ago
-
IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur14 days ago
-
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox22 days ago
-
DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals27 days ago
-
97th free eye camp concludes27 days ago