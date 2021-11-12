Anti-measles drive from Nov 15

The drive to vaccinate children against measles and rubella (German measles) would be held here from November 15 to 27 under the aegis of UNICEF and district health department, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Kasur, Dr Pervaiz Iqbal on Friday

Talking to APP, he said that as many as 5735 workers would inoculate 1460200 children who were in the age bracket of 9 months to 15 years in the district.

He sought people's cooperation on the matter and urged them to protect their children from the deadly viruses.