Anti-measles, rubella campaign successfully underway in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said on Wednesday the ongoing national anti-measles and rubella campaign was ongoing successfully in the district.

On the first day 150,135 children were vaccinated while 46,489 children under five years of age would also be vaccinated against polio in the district.

He stated this while reviewing the daily progress of the ongoing MR campaign in the district.

The DC said that during the 12-day national anti-measles and rubella catch-up campaign, 1,663,636 children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years would be vaccinated in the district while 730,530 children under five years of age would be vaccinated against polio.

To make this national campaign a success, 143 fixed and 1041 outreach teams of the health department were performing their duties, he added.

He said that parents should get free measles and rubella vaccinations at the nearest temporary vaccination center, school or government health centre to protect theirchildren from deadly diseases like measles and rubella. The campaign would continuetill November 27.