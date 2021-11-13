UrduPoint.com

Anti-measles, Rubella Vaccination Drive From Oct 15

7 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:13 PM

Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive from Oct 15

The national anti-measles catch-up campaign will be launched on November 15, to prevent measles and rubella

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The national anti-measles catch-up campaign will be launched on November 15, to prevent measles and rubella.

During the 12-day campaign, 1,663,636 children between the age of 9 months and 15 years would be vaccinated as well as children under the age of 5 years would be vaccinated against polio.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq stated this while addressing a meeting of local officials of health department to finalize the preparations for national anti-measles catch-up campaign.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza, Dr Shehzad Iqbal, Dr Ahmed Nasir, Dr Farjad and Focal Person EPI Tanveer Ahmed attended the meeting.

The DC said that parents should get their children vaccinated against measles and rubella at the nearest vaccination centre, school or government health centre to protect them from the diseases.

Tahir Farooq said that foolproof measures would be taken to make the anti-measles campaign a success and directed to take steps to finalize the cooperation, arrangements and preparations between all the agencies to achieve the goals.

He said that all social, religious and political institutions and organizations should play their role in makingthe campaign successful by cooperating with government initiatives and creating awareness among people.

