Anti measles, rubella vaccination drive starts to immunize 2.33 m children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The two-week-long measles and rubella vaccination campaign starts in Peshawar on Monday to vaccinate around 2.336 million children in the provincial metropolitan.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood formally inaugurated the measles and rubella vaccination drive in the provincial metropolitan after the inoculation of measles and rubella jab to the children.

Deputy Commissioner said that number of children aged between nine months and 15 years in Peshawar is 2.336 million who would be covered during the drive.

During the 12-day long inoculation drive, the target population of children would be given a jab of measles and rubella vaccines while they would also be vaccinated against polio.

Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar said that the campaign would be carried out in Peshawar from November 15 to November 27.

He said the children including 700,000 school children and 16,36,000 other children would be vaccinated against measles and rubella for which 1509 teams have been constituted including 153 fixed teams and 1356 outreach teams in different centers of the health department while these teams also include 103 medical officers.

The teams would vaccinate children aged 9 months to 15 years against measles and rubella across Peshawar, while 5-year-olds would also be vaccinated against polio during the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood appealed to the people to cooperate with the health department teams to protect their children from measles and rubella and held the government to eradicate measles, rubella, and polio from Peshawar.

Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai on Sunday visited District Headquarters Hospital in district Hangu and inspected the ongoing 12-day anti-measles and rubella campaign According to health officials, the national measles and rubella vaccination drive will continue till Nov 27 in which more than 90 million children will be vaccinated across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary of health said that the provincial government has taken pragmatic steps to provide modern health facilities to the masses. He said that the objectives of launching anti-measles and rubella campaigns are to protect the new generation from these diseases.

He directed the officials of the health department to utilize their energies for ensuring inoculating each and every child against measles and rubella diseases.

He also urged Ulema, journalists, and members of civil societies to play their due role in making the camping success.