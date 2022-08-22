Anti-polio campaign begins across country

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that 22 million children under five years of age in Punjab besides other provinces will be administered anti-polio vaccines during the campaign

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd,2022) A week-long national anti-polio campaign begins across the country today [Monday].

In Punjab, twenty-two million children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccines during the campaign.

According to Health Department Sindh, nine million children will receive anti-polio drops in the province during the week-long campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about seven point two million children will be administered anti-polio drops. More than twenty-five thousand teams will take part in the campaign.

