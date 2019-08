(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign was started in the provincial capital to eradicate polio virus, on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed said that thousands of polio teams have been formed for the campaign, whereas children, up to five years of age, will be administered anti-polio vaccine across the provincial capital.

She urged parents to cooperate with polio teams to eradicate polio.