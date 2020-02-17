Anti-polio campaign begins in Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday said the five-day of the polio immunizations campaign has started in all union councils of Sukkur district to ensure that each and every child below five years of age is administered anti-polio drops

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday said the five-day of the polio immunizations campaign has started in all union councils of Sukkur district to ensure that each and every child below five years of age is administered anti-polio drops.

He also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign in a meeting, he said that district administration has taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio.

Rana Adil urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made a success.

The polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to maximum children under the five years of age.