Anti-polio campaign concludes in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :About 1.8 million children were administered anti-polio drops in the provincial capital during three-day anti-polio campaign.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, thousands of polio teams were formed for the campaign, whereas children, up to five years of age, were administered anti-polio vaccine across the provincial capital.

During the first day of the campaign, 632,000 children were administered polio drops. The parents fully cooperated with the polio teams.

The officers concerned presented a surveillance and performance report of polio teams to the DC, whereas the set targets of administering polio drops to 1.8 million children have been achieved.