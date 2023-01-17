UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Campaign Continues In Kurram Amid Tight Security

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023

The anti-polio campaign continued in various areas of the Kurram tribal district for the second day amid strict security arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The anti-polio campaign continued in various areas of the Kurram tribal district for the second day amid strict security arrangements.

According to details, District Police Officer Kurram, Abdus Samad Khan has directed strict security measures for the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

The concerned authorities have been directed to provide foolproof security to anti-polio staff and provide necessary assistance and help to them.

He also directed enhancing security on egress and ingress points of district Kurram besides increasing monitoring of Basic Health Units.

DPO said that polio vaccination teams should refrain from visiting any area without adequate security and added that the police are alert for the protection and security of vaccination staff.

