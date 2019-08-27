UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign Continues In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Anti-polio campaign continues in Lahore

A three-day anti-polio campaign continued in the provincial capital to complete vaccination against polio virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign continued in the provincial capital to complete vaccination against polio virus.

During a meeting held here on Tuesday,Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed reviewed the progress of the campaign and said that thousands of polio teams were formed for the campaign.

She said that during the first day of anti polio campaign 632000 children were administered the vaccine.

