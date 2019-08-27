Anti-polio campaign continues in Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign continued in the provincial capital to complete vaccination against polio virus.

During a meeting held here on Tuesday,Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed reviewed the progress of the campaign and said that thousands of polio teams were formed for the campaign.

She said that during the first day of anti polio campaign 632000 children were administered the vaccine.