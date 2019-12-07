UrduPoint.com
Anti Polio Campaign For The Second Time To Kick Off From Dec 25 In RWP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:33 PM

Anti polio campaign for the second time to kick off from Dec 25 in RWP

Health department will launch anti polio drive for the second time during this month from December 25

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Health department will launch anti polio drive for the second time during this month from December 25.The campaign will continue for five days and during this drive the families who had refused to get administer polio drops to their children will be focused.The anti polio drive will be started for the second time in December in the cities including Rawalpindi wherein polio virus is still existing.Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar has issued directives to All Pakistan Private Schools Management that children from private schools within the age bracket of 5 years to 10 years be got administered polio drops.

The deputy commissioner has also warned that private schools which fail to get administer polio drops to their students will be proceeded against under law.Counters are being set up in all private and government hospitals, air port, transport terminals and dispensaries.

mobile teams will undertake door to door visit to administer drops.

