Anti-polio campaign from Nov 30 in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

A three-day anti-polio campaign will begin from November 30 to administer polio drops to 644,660 children under the age of five across the distric

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign will begin from November 30 to administer polio drops to 644,660 children under the age of five across the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health authority Dr.M. Iqbal Javed while talking to APP said here on Monday.He said that December 4 and 5 will be observed as follow-up days.He directed polio teams to achieve 100pc targets to eradicate polio from the district.