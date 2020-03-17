Anti-polio campaign in full swing in high risk areas

In-charge anti-polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain, said the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in the Rawalpindi Municipal and Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board areas entered into its 2nd day in a successful manner on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In-charge anti-polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain, said the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in the Rawalpindi Municipal and Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment board areas entered into its 2nd day in a successful manner on Tuesday.

Under the drive, he said, over 200,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine.

Under the drive, polio teams were being visiting 89 union councils of the district including 46 union councils of the city, 28 union councils of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards and 15 union councils of rural areas of Rawalpindi tehsil, which have been declared high-risk areas.

He said the purpose for launching the special drive is the presence of mono type 2 polio virus in union council Girja, Rawalpindi tehsil.

The in-charge advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from the society.

He said the set target to vaccinate 413,000 children would be achieved till March 20.