Anti Polio Campaign In Sukkur To Start From 11th Januray

Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:03 PM

A seven -day anti-polio campaign will commence in all four talukas of Sukkur district from January 11th to 17th 2021 to ensure that every child below five years of age is vaccinated

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A seven -day anti-polio campaign will commence in all four talukas of Sukkur district from January 11th to 17th 2021 to ensure that every child below five years of age is vaccinated.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Wednesday review the arrangements of the campaign and said that district administration would take all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease.

DC Sukkur urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Taluka Health Officers (THOs), District Health Officer (DHO), representatives from UNICEF, WHO including officials of the Rangers and Police also attend the meeting.

More Stories From Health

