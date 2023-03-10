Anti-polio campaign inaugurated in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari here on Friday symbolically inaugurated a seven-day National Polio campaign by administering anti-polio vaccine drops at Children Hospital

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari here on Friday symbolically inaugurated a seven-day National Polio campaign by administering anti-polio vaccine drops at Children Hospital.

However, the drive will be officially launched from March 13 to 19, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that eradication of polio was a challenge for the entire nation and everyone had to perform their role in achieving this national cause.

He said that polio is a crippling disease; the only solution to avoid it is to protect children from this contagious disease by administering polio drops.