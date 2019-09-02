UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Campaign Kicked Off In Chaman's Qilla Abdullah

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:51 PM

Anti-polio campaign kicked off in Chaman's Qilla Abdullah

Seven days anti- polio campaign has been started in Qila Abdullah district including Chaman on Monday in which about 148000 children would be administered anti-polio drops during campaign in the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Seven days anti- polio campaign has been started in Qila Abdullah district including Chaman on Monday in which about 148000 children would be administered anti-polio drops during campaign in the areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chman Bashir Ahmed Khan and District Health Doctors on Monday initiated the campaign to administer anti-polio drop to child below the age of five at district headquarter hospital.

Talking to APP, the DC Chaman said around 701 teams have been formed for ensuring immunizing polio drops to children at each house in the respective areas of the district, so that our children could be saved from polio diseases.

He said four cases of polio were detected in Balochistan and we along with staff of health department are trying to make successful polio campaign in the areas, aiming to eliminate polio disease, despiteof making all preparations. "Security forces including police and Levies forces have been deployed in order to ensure foolproof security during drive of polio", he said.

He urged all segments of the society including parents and religious scholars to cooperate with polio teams for making polio campaign successful in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Polio Chaman Qila Abdullah All From

Recent Stories

159 people arrested in Hong Kong over weekend viol ..

33 seconds ago

Russia Does Not Mind New Formats on Syria, Efficie ..

35 seconds ago

Commissioner Multan reviews progress on developmen ..

38 seconds ago

Seven dead after 'out of nowhere' flood in Kenya

42 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on I ..

37 minutes ago

Officer, 3 suspected militants killed in Tunisia c ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.