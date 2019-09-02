Seven days anti- polio campaign has been started in Qila Abdullah district including Chaman on Monday in which about 148000 children would be administered anti-polio drops during campaign in the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Seven days anti- polio campaign has been started in Qila Abdullah district including Chaman on Monday in which about 148000 children would be administered anti-polio drops during campaign in the areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chman Bashir Ahmed Khan and District Health Doctors on Monday initiated the campaign to administer anti-polio drop to child below the age of five at district headquarter hospital.

Talking to APP, the DC Chaman said around 701 teams have been formed for ensuring immunizing polio drops to children at each house in the respective areas of the district, so that our children could be saved from polio diseases.

He said four cases of polio were detected in Balochistan and we along with staff of health department are trying to make successful polio campaign in the areas, aiming to eliminate polio disease, despiteof making all preparations. "Security forces including police and Levies forces have been deployed in order to ensure foolproof security during drive of polio", he said.

He urged all segments of the society including parents and religious scholars to cooperate with polio teams for making polio campaign successful in the area.