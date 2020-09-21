Anti-polio campaign kickoff in GB

A 5-day anti-polio campaign formally kicked off in Gilgit Baltistan from today under tight security measures

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A 5-day anti-polio campaign formally kicked off in Gilgit Baltistan from today under tight security measures.

According to Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Incharge EPI Gilgit Baltistan,over more than 1230 special teams has been formulated for the campaign, adding that 2 lac 39 thousand and 236 children under the age of five years would be administered the anti-polio drops across ten districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

He further stated that 360 fixed,63 transit site has been established. The campaign would continue from 21 September to 25th September.

Meanwhile, Secretary health GB Mir Waqar inaugurated five day anti polio campaign in GB while administered polio drops to a child in provincial Head Quarter hospital Gilgit.

On the occasion,he appealed masses for extending their full cooperation duringanti- polio campaign and issued ordered to polio teams to follow SOPs of coronavirus.