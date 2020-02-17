UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off In Larkana Region

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Larkana region

The five-day anti-polio campaign has been commenced from Monday across Larkana division under which 1,178,600 children of under five year age would be administered anti-polio vaccine

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign has been commenced from Monday across Larkana division under which 1,178,600 children of under five year age would be administered anti-polio vaccine.

The polio teams would visit door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the five districts including , Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children.

The District Health Departments of all the five districts have deputed more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams in this regard.

The teams would visit schools, bus stands and railway stations besides visiting door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of these districts to come forward and cooperate with mobile teams for administering anti-polio drops to their children.

