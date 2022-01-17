Anti-polio campaign launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank, Arshad Qayum Burki, Commanding Officer 25 Sind Regiment and DPO Sajjad Ahamad Sahib Zada on Monday launched the anti-polio campaign by vaccinating the children in District Polio Control Room DC Office Tank here.

The event was also attended by District Health Officer Tank, Dr Ihsanullah Bhettani, polio officials, local journalists and district administration officers.

Anti-polio drops were administered to the children and a formal announcement was made to carry out the campaign from Jan 17 to 21.

On the occasion, the DC said Pakistan Army, FC South and local police would provide complete support to tank administration during the campaign and the security of polio teams would be made foolproof. He said no child should be left without anti-polio drops.