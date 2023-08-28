Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Launched In North Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

Afghan health authorities on Monday launched an anti-polio campaign in the northern Afghan provinces of Balkh, Samangan, Jawzjan, Faryab and Sari Pul, a UN official said on Monday

More than 1.

More than 1.

5 million children under five would receive immunization vaccines during the four-day campaign, said Kamal Shah Sayed, head of the communications department of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Polio Eradication Program in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health spokesperson Sharafat Zaman Amar said that the Afghan caretaker government is fully committed to eradicating polio in the war-torn country.

