Anti-polio Campaign Peacefully Underway In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 04:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-polio campaign is successfully underway in District Tank and sub-division Jandola amid foolproof security arrangements under the command of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.

According to a spokesperson of the district police Tank, foolproof security arrangements have already been made to maintain a peaceful environment and avoid any sabotage activity during the campaign.

As part of the security plan, he added sector Incharge DSP Headquarters Inam Khan Gandapur, DSP Rural Hussain Ghulam Bangash and Assistant Sector Incharge CO Investigation Anwar Khan Khattak visited their areas and checked the security arrangements and they gave instructions to the policemen deployed there.

Besides, the Sector In-charges also gave detailed briefings to all officers and personnel on daily basis to ensure the safety of polio, health staff, general public and their own lives.

Bomb Disposal squads cleaned all the BHUs, Polio, Health staff's fixed points and movement tracks. APC mobiles, rider squads and QRF mobiles were also on high alert throughout the campaign to deal with any untoward incident on daily basis.

