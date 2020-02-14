Anti polio campaign starts from Feb.17

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khairpur, Zamir Ali Jagirani on Friday said anti-polio drops will be administered to all children under five years during 7-day campaign to be started from Feb.17

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khairpur, Zamir Ali Jagirani on Friday said anti-polio drops will be administered to all children under five years during 7-day campaign to be started from Feb.17.

He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and must administer anti-polio drops to their children.

He said 100 percent vacination of the children of the above age group will be ensured in all union councils of the district.

Presiding over a meeting in his office, he said polio vaccination teams need to work with dedication and national zeal.

He warned that if any doctor or polio team members were found negligentto their duties, strict legal action will be taken against them including suspension from the duty.