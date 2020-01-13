Anti-Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana division

(@FahadShabbir)

National Anti-Polio Campaign for polio eradication, being observed to make Pakistan a polio free country, was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto January 19

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : National Anti-Polio Campaign for polio eradication, being observed to make Pakistan a polio free country, was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto January 19.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178600 children up to age of five years.

The district health departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3158 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered OPV to the children upto five years age.

Mobile anti-polio teams visited schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give drops to the children, in rural and urban areas of districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the health department have appealed the people of five districts that they should come forward and cooperate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administrating polio drops to their children.