Anti-polio campaign starts in KP; 6.5mln children to be vaccinated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A 3-day anti polio campaign has been started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday whereas about 6.50 million children under five years of age would be vaccinated.

According to Emergency Operation Center (EOC) for Polio Eradication KP, the campaign has been started across the province including merged tribal districts and would continue till September 25.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary,Dr. Kazim Niaz had inaugurated the campaign by administering vaccine to children on Friday last.

As many as 28,528 teams including 25,410 mobile, 1,091 transit,1,864 fixed and 163 roaming teams were constituted to vaccinate all children under five years of age in door to door campaign.

It is for the first time in nearly seven months that a full-fledged vaccination campaign against polio was launched across the province.

The health department with assistance of districts administration were monitoring the campaign in KP.

The parents were requested to fully cooperate with the vaccination teams and bring their kids to nearby hospitals in case vaccinators did not arrive at their homes due to some reasons.