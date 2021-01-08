UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Campaign To Start From 11th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:18 PM

Anti-polio campaign to start from 11th

A polio campaign in the district will start from January 11 to 15 and 132,700 children will be administered drops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A polio campaign in the district will start from January 11 to 15 and 132,700 children will be administered drops.

In this regard, about 3,549 polio teams of the health department will perform duty to accomplish the task.

This was briefed to Deputy Commissioner�Muhammad Ali�during a meeting of District�Polio�Eradication Committee. CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The DC said relevant departments should perform their duties vigilantly to achieve 100 per centtarget.

Earlier, DO health Dr Bilal briefed the meeting about arrangements made for the campaign.

Related Topics

January

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa announces squad for Pakistan tour

18 minutes ago

Bilawal expresses grief over demise of PPP's senio ..

3 minutes ago

PDF chairman felicitates newly elected cabinet of ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to establish peace, development in s ..

3 minutes ago

SC seeks details of case pending in AC-II Lahore

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.