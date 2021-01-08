Anti-polio campaign to start from 11th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A polio campaign in the district will start from January 11 to 15 and 132,700 children will be administered drops.

In this regard, about 3,549 polio teams of the health department will perform duty to accomplish the task.

This was briefed to Deputy Commissioner�Muhammad Ali�during a meeting of District�Polio�Eradication Committee. CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The DC said relevant departments should perform their duties vigilantly to achieve 100 per centtarget.

Earlier, DO health Dr Bilal briefed the meeting about arrangements made for the campaign.