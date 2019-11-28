Anti-polio campaign to start from Dec 16 in Bahawalpur

(@imziishan)

More than 0.7 million children under the age of 5 years would be administered the anti-Polio vaccine in the district during door-to-door campaign starting from December 16

More than 0.7 million children under the age of 5 years would be administered the anti-Polio vaccine in the district during door-to-door campaign starting from December 16. This was told in a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office here today. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed the District Health Authority to ensure 100 per cent result orientation from the campaign to keep the district polio-free.

The meeting was briefed that some 1606 teams have been constituted for the campaign including 1288 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 144 teams at entry and exit points of tehsils. The campaign would continue till December 20.