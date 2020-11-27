UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign To Start From Nov 30

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:34 PM

Anti-polio campaign to start from Nov 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The next polio eradication campaign in the district will be observed from November 30 to December 4.

As many as 129,000 children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops.

In this regard about 3549 polio teams of the health department will perform duty to accomplish the task.

This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee. CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed and other officers were present.

DC said that all relevant departments should perform their duty vigilantly to achieve the 100 percent target.

He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore, awareness of parentsshould be continued before and during the campaign.

Earlier, DO health Dr Bilal briefed the meeting about arrangements made for the next anti-polio campaign.

