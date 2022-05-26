UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Campaign To Vaccinate Children In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 05:06 PM

District Health Officer Swat, Dr Salim Khan Thursday said that the five-day anti polio vaccination drive was in full swing in district Swat wherein as many as 452,818 children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling diseas

Talking to media, he said that the five-day anti-polio campaign started from May 23, adding that during the first four days, the polio teams visited house to house to vaccinate the children under the age of five.

He said that 1847 polio workers and 394 supervisory staff have been deployed to vaccinate the children against polio disease.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the polio disease and protect them from permanent disability.

