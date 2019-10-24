Anti-polio day observed in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

Like other parts of the world, World Polio Day was observed here on Thursday to create awareness about the hazards of the crippling disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world Polio Day was observed here on Thursday to create awareness about the hazards of the crippling disease.

Several activities were planned by various organizations and health institutions to mark the day, including awareness walks, seminars, and group discussions to ensure that child will again know crippling effects of polio.

In connection with the day, a seminar was held at Holy Family Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar while speaking on the occasion said that no case of Polio virus had been reported in Rawalpindi for the last decade continuously but the danger of polio still existed because a small segment of population stayed here for a short time due to geographical position of the city and that segment was responsible for the presence of polio virus in the environmental samples.

He said the field teams of Health department had played an active role for controlling polio virus in the city due to which the children of Rawalpindi secured from polio virus.

Similarly addressing a seminar at Government Post Graduate College for girls,the DC said that polio and dengue ware a challenge for the people of Rawalpindi and a comprehensive strategy had been evolved and being implemented with the support of all segments of society to eliminate both the diseases.

He said students should spread the message of polio and dengue awareness to every home and play helpful role for the administration to eliminate them.

Meanwhile Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar and Health Secretary Punjab Capt. Muhamamd Usman led a walk for creating awareness about dengue and polio organized jointly by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and District Administration here at 6TH road.

Addressing the participants of walk, the Commissioner Rawalpindi said besides creating awareness about the importance of successful polio campaign, misleading propaganda about polio drops should also be discouraged.

He said dengue had been controlled with the effective policy and the active participation of all government departments but still a lot of more efforts were needed to control the disease in the future and avert damage to human lives.

Secretary Health said polio and dengue both were harmful to human lives as dengue could be life threatening and polio virus make a child handicapped for life.

"We need an effective policy and participation of all segments of society to fight against polio and dengue and protect our children and family",he said.

He said due to drop in temperature, dengue patients would decrease and concerned departments would remain vigilant as per SOPs throughout the year to ensure effective control of dengue in future.