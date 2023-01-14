Anti polio dive kicks off in city

UrduPoint.com

January 14, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday.

During the seven-day drive starting from January 16, around two million children under five years of age would be administrated polio vaccine and for this purpose, 6,360 teams had been formed.

Talking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Ali said that union council monitoring officers and area incharges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success.

He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.

He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from crippling disease.

The DC warned that no one would be allowed to show careless attitude towards the campaign. He said that immunisation of every child below five years of age would be ensured.

