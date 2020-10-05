UrduPoint.com
Anti Polio Drive: 2,513,335 Children To Be Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:01 PM

A five-day round of anti-polio drive commenced in Faisalabad on Monday as Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali administered vaccine to children at General bus stan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A five-day round of anti-polio drive commenced in Faisalabad on Monday as Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali administered vaccine to children at General bus stand.

A spokesman of the health department informed that Faisalabad division has a total population of 15,006,995 persons, including 2,513,335 children up to the age of five years.

He said that 6079 teams have been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to 2,513,335 children across the division:These include 1,381,750 children in district Faisalabad, 499,803 children in Jhang, 239,748 children in Chiniot and 392,034 children in district Toba Tek Singh.

Anti polio drive will continue across the division till October 09.

