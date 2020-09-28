UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Achieves 94% Of Set Target In City

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:38 PM

The anti-polio campaign in the city achieved over 94% of its set target, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput was informed in a report on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The anti-polio campaign in the city achieved over 94% of its set target, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput was informed in a report on Monday.

The campaign, which began on September 21st and ended on September 28, achieved 9% higher target compared to the campaign of last month, according to a report prepared by the Anti-Polio Task Force.

As many as 17,78,598 children of age under five years were administered anti polio drops in different areas of the city.

Around 287,739 children were administered anti polio drops in Super Risk Union Councils with 15% higher number compared to previous campaign in super risk UCs.

As many as 140,871 children were administered polio drops in cases of refusals.

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput has said that a three-day special drive would be launched for children who were not administered polio drops during this campaign.

