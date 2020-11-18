UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Arrangements Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:47 PM

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has said that active cooperation of parents teachers, religious leaders and media was vital for eliminating of fatal polio disease from the country while notable personalities belong to different segments of society should also realized their obligations to achieve target of polio-free region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has said that active cooperation of parents teachers, religious leaders and media was vital for eliminating of fatal polio disease from the country while notable personalities belong to different segments of society should also realized their obligations to achieve target of polio-free region.

He was addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee, Sukkur held at his office here on Wednesday.

He directed the officers and officials of the health department to take part in anti-polio drive with the passion of national service to ensure success of the drive. He appeal to the parents, social workers, elected representatives, Ulema and teachers to cooperate with health worker for ensuring 100 per cent administering of anti-polio vaccine to the children.

Additional District health Officer (ADHO) Sukkur, representatives of World Health Organization, local non- government organizations and members of the committee attended the meeting.

Health officials told the meeting that all arrangements were being finalized in this regard added that it would be the last campaign of the year as anti-polio drops were being administered every three month through door to door campaign. He said that hundred percent results have been achieved in previous campaigns and hoped that the target would also be achieved in near future.

