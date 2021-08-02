Anti-polio drive begins in different districts today

(@fidahassanain)

As many as 23.6 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated in 68 districts of the country.

ISLAMABADl: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2021) Anti-polio drive of varied duration began in sixty eight districts of the country today (Monday) to vaccinate more than 23.6 million children under five years age.

According to National Emergency Operation Center, approximately 179,000 frontline health workers are taking part in the campaign, under strict covid related SOPs.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams and ensure that their children are vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Punjab Health department, in an effort to eradicate the Polio Virus from Punjab, inaugurated the Polio campaign in 11 districts from 2 August to 6 August 2021 on Monday (today).

“ We are eyeing to cover 9.5 million children in 5 days to ensure 100% coverage,” said the Punjab Health secretary.

Previously, it was revealed in a meeting that Punjab did not report even a single case of polio in the first half of the ongoing year.