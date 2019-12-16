Anti-polio drive begins in Jhang

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The anti-polio drive started across the district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo paid surprise visit to anti-polio counters in different areas of the city. He also reviewed anti-polio drive at General Bus Stand, Ayub Chowk and in Jhang City hospital.

He checked lists and cold storage of polio vaccine drops at all polio counters.

He asked different questions from polio teams and directed them to achieve 100 per cent target.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mahboob Hasnain said that a five-day anti-polio drive would continue till Dec 20 during which 491,125 children up to the age of five years would be given anti-polio drops.

He said that during current drive, 97 static teams, 1,014 mobile teams and 44 transit teams would work under 65 area supervisors and 85 union council supervisors.