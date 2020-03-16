Anti-polio drive begins in Tandlianwala

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A three-day anti-polio drive has commenced in teshil Tandlianwala,district Faisalabad here from March 16.

A spokesman of the health department said on Monday that 321 anti polio teams have been deputed to administer as many as135,858 children up to the age of five years which would remain continue up to March 18.

March 19 and 20 (Thursday and Friday) would be observed as "Sweeping Days" to give anti polio vaccine to the leftover children if any, spokesman added.