Anti-polio drive continues as 1372864 vaccinated on first day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign continued in the province including the provincial metropolis for the second consecutive day as on the first day a total of 1372864 children below the age of five were vaccinated against the crippling disease.

EOC, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said the anti-polio campaign was successfully underway across the province.

Coordinator National Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Dr Shezad Baig on Tuesday visited the high-risk union councils of Peshawar and monitored the campaign.

On the occasion, Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit also stressed upon the parents to vaccinate their children against polio to save their future.

Foolproof security measures have been adopted to provide proper security cover to the anti-polio workers.