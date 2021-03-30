UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive Continues As 1372864 Vaccinated On First Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:08 PM

Anti-polio drive continues as 1372864 vaccinated on first day

The five-day anti-polio campaign continued in the province including the provincial metropolis for the second consecutive day as on the first day a total of 1372864 children below the age of five were vaccinated against the crippling disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign continued in the province including the provincial metropolis for the second consecutive day as on the first day a total of 1372864 children below the age of five were vaccinated against the crippling disease.

EOC, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said the anti-polio campaign was successfully underway across the province.

Coordinator National Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Dr Shezad Baig on Tuesday visited the high-risk union councils of Peshawar and monitored the campaign.

On the occasion, Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit also stressed upon the parents to vaccinate their children against polio to save their future.

Foolproof security measures have been adopted to provide proper security cover to the anti-polio workers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes lecture titled “Reading ..

5 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Militar ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Need Regular Updates on Navalny F ..

28 seconds ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Emirates sign MoU to furt ..

8 minutes ago

Conversation Between Putin, Saudi Leadership Curre ..

2 minutes ago

Three women polio workers shot dead in Afghanistan ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.