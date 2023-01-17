Anti-polio drive continues in Distt Mansehra

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara division Zeeshan Asghar on Tuesday said that five-day anti-polio campaign was continued in district Mansehra, and strict security measures was taken to ensure polio workers safety

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara division Zeeshan Asghar on Tuesday said that five-day anti-polio campaign was continued in district Mansehra, and strict security measures was taken to ensure polio workers safety.

DIG expressed these views during his visit to Mansehra.He said that more than 1700 policemen have been deployed for the safety of the anti-polio teams.

He further said,"The security of anti-polio teams is our first priority and we have taken stringent measures in this regard." During the anti-polio campaign, blockades have been activated in all districts and orders have been issued to keep a close eye on suspicious persons,he added.

While giving directions to the District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region, DIG Hazara said that all the DPOs should personally monitor the polio teams in their districts besides ensuring the security of the polio team, policemen should also wear bulletproof jackets and helmets for their own safety and avoid using a mobile phone while on duty.

Regional Police Officer Hazara personally visited different areas of the Mansehra district, to review the security arrangements and met the polio teams and inquired about the security.

In his message to the people, DIG Hazara said,"It is the national duty of all of us to cooperate with anti-polio teams and vaccinate children up to five years of age to protect them from physical ailments."