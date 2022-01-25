Anti-polio drive continues in KP

The five-day anti-polio campaign continued for the second consecutive day in selected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday

According to the Emergency Operation Center it was decided to conduct the anti-polio campaign in two phases in the province. In the first phase the campaign was conducted in six southern districts including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D I Khan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

In the second phase the anti-polio campaign was underway in Kohat Division, Peshawar, Mardan, Dir Lower and Bajaur.

Coordinator Emergency Operations Center, Abdul Basit said 20484 teams were taking part in the campaign, among which 18324 were mobile teams, 1237 fixed teams, 856 transit teams and 87 were roaming teams.

To monitor the performance of the anti-polio teams, he said 4949 area in-charge were also deployed. During the second phase a target of 4476000 children has been set for immunization.