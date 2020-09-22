UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Continues In KP, 1.6m Vaccinated On First Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:17 PM

The five-day anti-polio campaign continued for the second consecutive day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where over 1.6 million children were vaccinated against the crippling disease on the first day of the drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign continued for the second consecutive day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where over 1.6 million children were vaccinated against the crippling disease on the first day of the drive.

Coordinator, Emergency Operation Center, Abdul Basit told journalists on Tuesday that Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz was personally monitoring the campaign in the field which was underway in a smooth manner.

Following directives of Chief Secretary KP, Coordinator Emergency Operation Center, Abdul Basit after visiting Kohat has reached Lakki Marwat to review and monitor the ongoing campaign.

The Coordinator met with anti-polio workers and stressed for maintaining best standard and performance during the drive.

During the ongoing drive, a target of around 6536000 children has been set for vaccination for which 28528 teams have been formed in the province.

Coordinator Abdul Basit said to reach out to every house and child was the main target of the ongoing anti-polio drive. He said the polio teams and workers were also strictly following the prescribed SOPs for coronavirus.

