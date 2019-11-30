Anti-polio drive from Dec 16

The five-day anti-polio drive will start from Dec 16 in the district. During the drive, 491,125 children would be administered anti-polio drops

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The five-day anti-polio drive will start from Dec 16 in the district. During the drive, 491,125 children would be administered anti-polio drops.

A spokesman for the district administration said that 1,014 mobile teams, 97 fixed teams and 44 transit teams would perform duties under 85 supervisors and 85 medical officers.

He said that the Health Department had given special training to supervisors and medical officers for monitoring the anti-polio campaign.