Anti-polio drive from Feb 17

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Azhar Hayyat here on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for anti-polio drive starting from February 17 in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Azhar Hayyat here on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for anti-polio drive starting from February 17 in the district.

ADC (Revenue) Hina Arshad, AC Anum Zaid, CEO Health Dr Nazir, Deputy Director Social Welfare Abad Ali Jatla, AD (Local Government) Shahzad Akram, MS DHQ Dr Laiq Ch, DSC Dr Hafeezur Rehman among others attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, CEO Health Dr Nazir said that this year's first two days anti-polio campaign would be started on February 17. He said that under the campaign more than 600,000 children would be administrated vaccine.

He urged the parents to cooperate with anti-polio teams in administrating polio vaccine to their children.