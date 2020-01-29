UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive From Feb 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:16 PM

Anti-polio drive from Feb 17

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Azhar Hayyat here on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for anti-polio drive starting from February 17 in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Azhar Hayyat here on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for anti-polio drive starting from February 17 in the district.

ADC (Revenue) Hina Arshad, AC Anum Zaid, CEO Health Dr Nazir, Deputy Director Social Welfare Abad Ali Jatla, AD (Local Government) Shahzad Akram, MS DHQ Dr Laiq Ch, DSC Dr Hafeezur Rehman among others attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, CEO Health Dr Nazir said that this year's first two days anti-polio campaign would be started on February 17. He said that under the campaign more than 600,000 children would be administrated vaccine.

He urged the parents to cooperate with anti-polio teams in administrating polio vaccine to their children.

Related Topics

Polio February From Government

Recent Stories

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

1 second ago

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

16 minutes ago

Syria army retakes key northwest town

3 minutes ago

CM's aide directs regular testing of drinking wate ..

3 minutes ago

Govt initiates process for upgrading Sindh Univers ..

3 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.