Anti-polio Drive From February 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:33 PM

Anti-polio drive from February 17

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar, Tuesday said all available resources were being utilized to eradicate polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar, Tuesday said all available resources were being utilized to eradicate polio.

During the upcoming drive, over 86,507 children below the age of five years will be immunized against the disease with different polio teams constituted to administer the anti-polio drops.

While presiding over a meeting in this connection, at his office here, the DC said the drive would start from February 17 and will continue till February 21 in all eight talukas of the district.

"We have taken special measures to further strengthen coverage during the anti-polio drive," he said, adding that senior staff of the district health department has been deputed to monitor activities during the campaign.

Special counters were established at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to children.

He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and must administer anti-polio drops to their children during the on going drive.

