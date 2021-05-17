UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive From June 7 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:19 PM

The fresh round of five-day anti-polio drive will begin from June 7 in the district, during which 1,326,937 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The fresh round of five-day anti-polio drive will begin from June 7 in the district, during which 1,326,937 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine.

The health department has constituted 3549 teams to achieve hundred percent target.

This was disclosed in a district polio eradication committee meeting held with DeputyCommissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Monday.

CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and others were also present.

