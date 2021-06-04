UrduPoint.com
Anti Polio Drive From June 7 In Faisalabad

Fri 04th June 2021

The Health department has completed all necessary arrangements to start next round of anti-polio drive in Faisalabad from June 7, 2021

A spokesman of the Health department said on Friday that the anti-polio drive will remain continue up to June 11 during which vaccine drops would be administered to 1.

327 million children up to the age of five years in district.

He said that 3549 teams have been constituted to administer polio drops during this drive and all kinds of media will be used to convince the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio.

In this connection, announcement would also be made through loud speakers of the mosques, he added.

